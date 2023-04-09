Youth Found Dead on Roadside in Duliajan, Murder Suspected

Hours after the body of a woman was mysteriously discovered dead in the toilet at her husband’s house in New Dirial Tea Estate in Duliajan, another body of a man was found lying on the roadside near Mahabirbari tea estate, also located nearby the oil town on Sunday.

Interestingly, the distance between the two tea estates by some reliable sources is assumed to be around 15-20 km.

According to reports, the body of the man was first spotted by the locals at the roadside of the Mahavirbari tea estate and accordingly, the matter was informed to the Duliajan Police Station.

A few of the local residents witnessed that the man’s body bore injury marks inflicted by a sharp object.

“It seems that some miscreants had killed the person in a planned manner and left the body on the roadside,” said one of the locals.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) for postmortem.

So far the police have not been able to ascertain the identity of the deceased person.

Earlier, in the wee hours, a newly married woman's body was mysteriously discovered dead in the toilet at her husband's house in New Dirial tea estate late at night.

According to sources, the woman was newly married and had been living with her husband Rajiv Gowala and in-laws for a few months.

The agitated locals then gathered outside the police station, holding placards and shouting slogans, demanding justice for the victim.

They demanded that the perpetrators be punished severely for the heinous crime.

Meanwhile, the police had picked up the husband Rajiv Gowala and father-in-law of the deceased for questioning.