Guwahati Man's Suicide Amid Love Affair Turmoil With Transgender Partner

Yet another case of alleged suicide has come to the fore on Friday morning wherein a man was discovered hanging inside his house in Guwahati’s Pandu area.
The deceased, identified as Mansur Alam, allegedly took the extreme step purportedly as a result of a love affair.
According to sources, Mansur was allegedly involved in a relationship with Bidhan Baruah, a transgender individual, but their union was fraught with turmoil, with Mansur allegedly enduring mental anguish inflicted by Baruah over an extended period.
Additionally, Baruah had reportedly been pressuring Mansur into marriage and had even filed a complaint with the local police, accusing Mansur of rape.
As Jalukbari police undertake the grim task of recovering the body for post-mortem examination, an investigation has been launched to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.
Earlier today, a young woman was allegedly found hanging inside her residence in Guwahati’s Geetanagar area on Thursday night.
The deceased, identified as Dolly Mazumdar, was said to be a bright student enrolled at a private university in the city.
According to the information received, Mazumdar was residing at her grandmother's house in Guwahati and attending college from there. On Friday night, her family briefly left the house, and upon their return, they found Mazumdar hanging from the ceiling fan in her room.
The reason behind her taking the extreme step couldn’t be established. No notes were found in the vicinity.