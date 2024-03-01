Assam Shocker: Two Minor Boys Found Hanging From Tree In Cachar

In a grim incident, two minor boys were allegedly found hanging from a tree near a village in Assam’s Cachar district on Friday night, sending shockwaves in the tight-knit community.
Sources revealed that the two boys, both 15 years of age, were found hanging from the same tree deep inside the jungle near Haticherra village in Borkhola Tehsil of the district. It is learned that the duo had ventured into the jungle on February 28 to get some firewood, however, both had been absconding since.
The deceased have been identified as Biki Mirda and Rama Gowala.
The grim discovery was made following a prolonged search by the villagers. It is suspected that the duo was murdered by unidentified miscreants who later hung them on the tree.
Local police reached the scene after being notified and recovered the body for post-mortem.
Further investigation is on.