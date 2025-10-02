Guwahati Marks Vijaya Dashami with Idol Immersions Across Major Ghats

Vijaya Dashami festivities in Guwahati are underway with the immersion of Goddess Durga idols across major ghats.

At Pandu Ghat, 17 idols have been immersed so far.

Meanwhile, Lachit Ghat has witnessed the immersion of 87 idols till now, with over 250 puja committees expected to perform immersions there by the end of the day.

Nearly 200 Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) workers are engaged to ensure the smooth execution of the immersion programme. Authorities have restricted participation to a maximum of six people per idol.

At Noonmati's Chunsali–Joypur Ghat, one of the six designated immersion sites in the city, the process began at 8 am and will continue till 10 pm.

The Chunsali–Joypur Ghat committee informed that around 40–50 idols are expected to be immersed today.

Security and management arrangements at the ghat include personnel from Noonmati Police Station, district administration, local authorities, village defence parties, Inland Water Transport (IWT), river police, and over 50 volunteers.

