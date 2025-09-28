Jonai Durga Puja Pandal Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Singer Zubeen Garg

The Jonai Sarvajanik Puja Committee has set up a special Durga Puja pandal paying a heartfelt tribute to Assam’s iconic singer Zubeen Garg, fondly remembered as Hiyar Amothu.

The pandal has become a topic of widespread discussion on social media, honouring the late artist who was considered a heartthrob of Assam and a source of inspiration for millions.

Today marks the sixth day of the Manglik Puja in Jonai, aligning with celebrations happening across the country. The pandal has been meticulously prepared with symbolic decorations and thematic elements that reflect Zubeen Garg’s artistic journey and contributions to Assamese culture and music.

The committee has dedicated the pandal to the memory of the beloved singer, inviting residents and devotees to come together to offer prayers for the eternal peace of his soul.

Apart from the ceremonial aspects, the Durga Puja organisers have also called upon the government to ensure justice, urging authorities to take strict action against those responsible for Zubeen Garg’s untimely death. This public appeal reflects the community’s collective grief and demand for accountability.

The Jonai Puja Committee hopes that this initiative not only commemorates the legendary singer’s life but also inspires younger generations to carry forward his legacy of art, culture, and social consciousness.

The special pandal is expected to draw even larger crowds in the coming days, as residents continue to gather to celebrate Durga Puja while honouring 'Zubeen Garg', one of Assam’s most beloved cultural icons.