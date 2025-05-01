Guwahati: Masked Gang Tries to Burgle Wedding House in Japorigog, Foiled

A dramatic robbery attempt unfolded late at night at a wedding venue in Guwahati's Japorigog, when a four-member gang of masked intruders tried to force entry into the groom’s residence shortly after the groom had left to bring the bride from Patharquarry.

Advertisment

The gang, arriving on two motorbikes with their faces covered in black cloth, attempted to scale the gate and break through the grill using iron rods around 11:45 PM. Fortunately, the criminals failed to gain entry or loot any valuables, as the main gate was locked and reinforced. The incident occurred roughly an hour after the groom, Pawan Choudhury, had departed with the wedding party at 10:30 PM.

At the time of the attempted robbery, there were no male members present in the house. The groom’s mother and a few other female relatives were the only ones inside. Startled by the intruders, they immediately alerted the wedding party over the phone. Hearing the news, the groom’s relatives rushed back in two vehicles from Patharquarry.

Meanwhile, the tension inside the house turned chaotic. Women present were left terrified, many bursting into tears and screaming in panic. Eyewitnesses described the atmosphere as deeply traumatic.

Adding to the suspicion, the groom’s relatives reported that on their way back, a white car repeatedly tried to block their path near Hengrabari. Family members suspect that this vehicle might be linked to the gang of robbers.

Dispur Police reached the scene shortly after the incident and have begun preliminary investigations.