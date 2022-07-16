Guwahati: Massive Fire at Bhangagarh, 1 Woman Dead

One woman died after a massive fire erupted at Bhangagarh in Assam’s Guwahati on Saturday.

According to reports, the fire erupted as a result of cylinder blast. The incident occurred after several cylinders exploded at Udayachal Path in Bhangagarh this afternoon.

Many houses have been burnt down to ashes due to the rousing flame and properties worth lakhs of rupees have been destroyed.

One woman was severly injured in the incident. She later succumbed to her injuries. However, the woman’s identity has not been identified as of now.

Fire tenders had reached the spot after the incident and are cuurently engaged in dousing the inferno. The city police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also conducting rescue operations.

However, the locals have alleged that the fire fighting team had reached late at the spot.