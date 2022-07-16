Body of Youth Recovered from Dikrong River in Arunachal

The body of a youth has been recovered from Banderdewa at the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Saturday.

The body was recovered at a decomposed state from the Dikrong River flowing through Arunachal.

The deceased has been identified as Ikar Taki, a B.Tech final year student of Itanagar’s North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST). He was a resident of Mirim village in Pasighat.

According to police reports, Taki had gone missing since July 12 after he had come to take a bath at the Dikrong River with some of his friends.

The Arunachal Police along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had launched search operations in the river and finally retrieved Taki’s body today.