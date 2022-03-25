Guwahati: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Basistha

A massive fire broke out on Friday in Guwahati’s Basistha area in which more than 25 residences were gutted.
The fire broke out at Patarkuchi near Basistha in Assam’s Guwahati today. Apart from the houses, three vehicles were also reportedly burnt down in the fire.
The fire reportedly broke out at the residence of a former police officer named Nabin Chandra Bora. His house was completely gutted in the fire.
In addition, the fire spread to more than 30 rented houses that were under the said police officer.
Meanwhile, as of now, a child is reportedly missing from the site of the incident.
A resident of the locality said that all the houses were made up of bamboo which lead to the quick spread.
He said, "Around 25-30 houses have been burnt down as of now. We heard sounds of a cylinder exploding as well."
Further details awaited.