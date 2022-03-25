Guwahati: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Basistha

A massive fire broke out on Friday in Guwahati’s Basistha area in which more than 25 residences were gutted.

The fire broke out at Patarkuchi near Basistha in Assam’s Guwahati today. Apart from the houses, three vehicles were also reportedly burnt down in the fire.

The fire reportedly broke out at the residence of a former police officer named Nabin Chandra Bora. His house was completely gutted in the fire.