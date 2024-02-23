Guwahati: Massive Fire Erupts at House in Beltola, No Casualty Reported

A massive fire that erupted in Guwahati's Beltola locality on Friday gutted a house causing a huge amount of property loss, reports said.
The fire reportedly erupted at House no 44 in Beltola's Ashok Path. A four-wheeler bearing registration number AS 01 DJ 3162 was also reduced to flames in the blazing flame.
As per reports, the fire is suspected to have erupted from a rented room of house no. 44. Further reports also stated that no individual was present at the house when the incident occurred.
Reportedly, property worth lakhs of rupees was gutted in the inferno.
The adjacent house no. 43 was minorly affected by the fire, reports claimed. However, no injury or casualty was reported in the incident, sources said.
The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit inside the room, reports added.
Meanwhile, the fire-fighting personnel have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.