Tragic Fire Kills Worker in North Guwahati Industrial Unit

A fire broke out in an industrial unit on Tuesday night, killing a worker on the spot at around 12.30 am.
The horrifying incident occurred within the industry's labor quarter in the Amingaon locality of North Guwahati.
The deceased worker has been identified as Thaneshwar Kalita (50) of Ramdia village under Kamrup District.
According to the other employees, eight people, including the deceased, were inside the factory's quarter when the fire broke out last night.
The other workers managed to flee the scene and were reported safe.
Speaking to the media, one of the workers said, “We were asleep when the fire broke out at around 12.30 a.m. I asked the rest of my co-workers to wake up, and we walked out. Later, we found that one of our colleagues had gone missing. After the fire tenders arrived and extinguished the fire, we discovered his body inside the quarter. We were a total of eight workers inside the quarter.”
The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. However, some speculated that the fire originated in the adjacent Sanganeriya Textile Industry.
Meanwhile, Gauripur police has begun a probe into the fire incident.