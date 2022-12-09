Guwahati News

Guwahati: Massive Fire in Fatasil Ambari Guts Over 150 Houses

According to reports, the fire has completely gutted down houses of at least 150 families.
A devastating fire broke out at the Fatasil Ambari area in Guwahati on Friday evening.

The blazing inferno is suspected to have been erupted after more than 15 cylinders exploded in a slum area behind the Kamakhya Ram Borooah College in Fatasil.

All arterial roads were blocked after the fire broke out.

Meanwhile, fire tenders have reached the spot and are continuing efforts to douse the massive fire.

However, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident so far.

