Guwahati: Massive Fire Guts Five Shops in Odalbakra; Vehicle Destroyed

A massive fire broke out near Sabitri Bharali School in Odalbakra, gutting at least five shops and a four-wheeler vehicle. The blaze reportedly originated from the premises owned by Vivek Rabha, where all the shops were located.

One of the severely affected establishments was DB Enterprise, owned by Ramen, which was completely destroyed. A furniture store and a hardware shop were also among the gutted shops. A vehicle parked on the premises, bearing registration number AS02S9968, was also fully destroyed in the fire.

The shops were reportedly rented out to individuals identified as Diganta Baishya, Neelu Das, and Sashan. Preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit might have triggered the fire, although the exact cause has not yet been officially confirmed. An investigation is currently underway.

Speaking to the media, Vivek Rabha, the property owner, said, “I was sleeping when I was told that a fire broke out at the shops which I had rented out. I rushed to the spot. The fire brigade arrived late, and by then, everything was already gutted. There was a hardware shop and a furniture shop on the premises.”

One of the shop owners added, “One of my brothers called me to inform me about the fire. By the time I reached, the shop was almost reduced to ashes. We had no chance to save anything.”

Meanwhile, the Guwahati fire and emergency services are assessing the extent of damage as affected shopkeepers seek support for their losses.

