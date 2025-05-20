Advertisment
Subscribe

0

Sivasagar Assam

Assam: Major Fire Breaks Out at Okinawa Electric Scooters Dealership in Sivasagar

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown. Firefighters have been actively working to control and extinguish the blaze.

author-image
Pratidin Time
New Update
Assam: Major Fire Breaks Out at Okinawa Electric Scooters Dealership in Sivasagar

Assam: Major Fire Breaks Out at Okinawa Electric Scooters Dealership in Sivasagar

A major fire erupted at NMR Motors, an authorized dealership of Okinawa electric scooters located in Joysagar, Sivasagar.

Advertisment

The dealership, which operates sales, service, and spare parts for Okinawa electric scooters, suffered significant damage as several e-scooters were engulfed in flames.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown. Firefighters have been actively working to control and extinguish the blaze.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further updates are awaited.

Also Read: At Least 17 Killed, Including Eight Children, in Massive Fire at Gulzar Houz Near Charminar

Electric Scooters Fire
Advertisment