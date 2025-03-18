Guwahati: Massive Tree Branch Falls on Moving Car Near Dighalipukhuri

Guwahati witnessed a terrifying incident near Dighalipukhuri on Tuesday when a massive tree branch suddenly snapped and crashed onto a moving car.

Advertisment

The impact severely damaged the vehicle, a Maruti Suzuki SX4 (AS 02 BN 2244), which was later identified as a government vehicle belonging to Indian Railways.

Inside the car was Railway official Apurba Mahanta, who miraculously escaped with his life. However, he sustained injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Eyewitnesses described the incident as shocking, with the heavy branch crushing the car’s roof and shattering its windows. Police officials arrived at the scene promptly to assess the situation and ensure smooth traffic movement.

The accident raises concerns about the safety of old and weak trees in public areas, particularly near busy roads.