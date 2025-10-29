Guwahati: Massive Tribute to Zubeen with Five Thousand Lamp Display

In expression of love and solidarity, members of All Assam Zubeen Fan Club organised an emotional tribute programme titled “Roi Roi Binale” at the Guwahati Beltola Bongaon Playground on Wednesday evening.

As part of the tribute, over 5,000 earthen lamps (diyas) were lit to form the messages “Roi Roi Binale” and “Justice for Zubeen Garg”, creating a moving visual dedicated to the beloved Zubeen Garg.

The event was attended by several well-known personalities, including Angoorlata Deka, Meera Borthakur, Jayanta Kakoti, and Garima Garg, along with the team of the film “Roi Roi Binale”.

Thousands of fans gathered to pay homage, many of whom were visibly emotional during the tribute.

Singers Rakesh Riyan, Mayuri Dutta, Rohit Sonar and several other artists performed Zubeen Garg’s iconic songs, filling the atmosphere with nostalgia and emotion.

At one point, Garima broke down into tears singing Mayabini, moved by the overwhelming sentiment of the crowd.

Fans reiterated their demand for justice for Zubeen Garg. The tribute reflected the deep emotional connection Zubeen shares with the people of Assam and the cultural void felt in his absence.

