Over 6.5 Million BJP Workers in Assam Pay Tribute to Late Zubeen Garg

In a massive statewide observance, more than 6.5 million BJP workers across 26,000 booths in Assam on Sunday paid tribute to the late ‘Pranor Silpi’ and SuryaKantha, Zubeen Garg. The homage was conducted simultaneously ahead of the broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat.

The tribute, organized across 29,565 booths under 433 mandals in 39 organizational districts, witnessed widespread participation from BJP members and supporters. According to BJP Assam Pradesh spokesperson Pranjal Kalita, the simultaneous observance began at 10:30 AM and was followed by the planting of Nahor saplings in memory of the beloved artist.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the Mann Ki Baat broadcast event at Garchuk, Guwahati, where he paid floral tribute to Zubeen Garg and planted a Nahor sapling. CM Sarma also urged the people of Assam to watch Garg’s upcoming film, Roi Roi Binale, as a gesture of remembrance for the late musician, who holds a special place in Assamese hearts.

Earlier in the day, thousands of Garg’s admirers gathered at Khanapara Veterinary College Ground to join the BJP-organized “Nyay Samadal.” Participants demanded the speedy completion of judicial proceedings related to the artist’s case and appealed for swift and transparent justice.

In its statement, the BJP strongly condemned attempts by certain political groups and vested interests to politicize Zubeen Garg’s death, calling such actions deeply unfortunate and disrespectful to Assamese society. The party emphasized that Garg was not only an artist but a cultural institution and pride of Assam, whose contributions transcended politics. BJP leaders also urged citizens to remain vigilant against divisive forces seeking to destabilize peace and unity in the state.

The day’s programs saw active participation from senior BJP leaders and Assam government ministers, including Jayanta Mallabaruah, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Ajanta Neog, MP for Guwahati Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MLAs Siddhartha Bhattacharya and Atul Bora, and Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, among others, along with prominent figures from various walks of life.

Also Read: Assam CM Emphasizes Preserving Zubeen Garg’s Legacy Through Music, Not Alcohol