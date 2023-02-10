Guwahati: Mastermind of Ankur Surana Kidnap Case Surrenders

The mastermind of Guwahati's Ankur Surana kidnap case surrendered on Friday.

The mastermind identified as Prabal Kalita surrendered in Rangia. The Guwahati Police recovered Kalita’s vehicle from Rangia Station.

It may be mentioned that Ankur Surana, the victim who was abducted in Guwahati, had gone out with his friends to party. When he did not return home, the family members lodged a missing complaint at the Bharalumukh Police Station on February 2, after which the probe had been launched.

The investigations successfully lead to the capture of the five people accused in the kidnapping case. As per a communiqué from the police, the five arrested accused were identified as Rupam Das (33), Rajen Kaimal (33), Haren Das (48) and Gautam Das (27), residents of Amsing Jorabat under Satgaon Police Station, and Azaharr Choudhury (29), a resident of Hepkuchi under Baihata Police Station.

According to the police, the two mobile numbers that Ankur was carrying were switched off. Later on February 2, the victim’s sister in Mumbai received a call through internet based calling facility during which the kidnappers asked the family to deposit the ransom amount online through a link to a bitcoin wallet for the safe release of Ankur.

The abductors had demanded 104 bitcoins amounting to around Rs 19 lakhs in exchange for the release of Ankur, the release mentioned.

Due to their continued pressure, at around 5 am, early on February 4, Ankur Surana was released with injuries at a place near Amching Tea Estate from where the police rescued him. The victim, Ankur Surana revealed that he had been lured to a party at a resort by the name PRP valley at Amching and while on his way, he had been abducted and confined in a room.