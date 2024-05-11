Guwahati: Medical Professional Commits Suicide; Family Alleges Love Affair

In a distressing turn of events, the city of Guwahati was plunged into sorrow as news broke of the alleged suicide of a female medical professional on Friday. The incident, which unfolded at House No. 10, Pithaguri area in Guwahati’s Lokhra, has sent shockwaves through the community.
The deceased, identified as Sujitha Kashyap, was a respected figure and had been serving at the Rahman Institute of Nursing and Paramedical Sciences in the city as an 'Assistant Professor'. Originally from Pathsala in Bajali district of Assam, Kashyap's untimely demise has left her colleagues and students in disbelief.
Following the discovery of her body, the district magistrate and Basistha police were called to the scene, and the body was subsequently transported to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for autopsy procedures.
The circumstances surrounding Kashyap's death are shrouded in speculation, with her family suspecting a tragic outcome of a purported love affair. In a heart-wrenching statement to the media, Kashyap's mother revealed, "She was a normal human being, there was nothing unusual until she came into a relationship with a boy from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh."
Detailing the ordeal her daughter faced, Kashyap's mother continued, "After residing in Andhra Pradesh for six years, she relocated to Assam upon securing a job opportunity. Following the recent voting, she confided in me about her distress, stating that the mentioned boy persistently raises topics that irritate her, leading to heightened emotions and hindering her ability to focus on her work."
Expressing concerns over potential mental harassment or blackmail, the grieving mother added, "We believe that the boy has mentally harassed or blackmailed her for something which we are still not aware."
Kashyap's tragic demise comes at a particularly poignant moment, as she had recently secured a job offer at Nemcare Hospitals, following a successful interview. She was slated to commence her new role on Monday, adding to the profound sense of loss felt by her colleagues and loved ones.