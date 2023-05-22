Guwahati: Medical Student Found Hanging Inside Hostel

The deceased girl, identified as Tazmina Ahmed, had come to Guwahati two months prior for medical coaching. She was a resident of Kokrajhar district under Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Sources said that Tazmina was found hanging inside the bathroom by her mother who was on a visit to the city. Two of her roommates were also present in the hostel when the lifeless body of Tazmina was discovered by her mother.

Meanwhile, Bhangagarh police reached the scene and launched an investigation into the matter.

Prime facie the incident seems to be a case of suicide, however, the exact cause behind Tazmina’s death will be ascertained after post-mortem and a proper investigation.

Recently, a woman from Assam’s Udalguri district allegedly committed suicide in Bengaluru. The deceased woman has been identified as Albina Basumatary. She was living in Bengaluru and owned a beauty parlour there.

According to sources, Albina chose to end her life after being allegedly betrayed by her lover. Reportedly, she was in a relationship with a man identified as Gokul Rabha.

Albina was allegedly three months pregnant. However, Gokul Rabha denied marrying her after he came to know about her pregnancy. Due to this, Albina chose to take the extreme step.

After the Bengaluru Police were informed about the incident, they reached the spot at night and launched an investigation into the matter.

Albina’s family in Assam was informed about the incident. The police also detained Gokul Rabha in connection to the case.