Guwahati Metro Round Table 320 Holds 139th Business Meeting in Ladakh

Guwahati Metro Round Table 320, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to Freedom to Education by building Classrooms for the underprivileged, announced its 3rd business meeting of the year. The event aimed to enhance solidarity and collaboration among members, to further advance the organization's impact on the community.
The meeting was held on 18th July 2023 at Pangong Lake, located in the picturesque Ladakh, India. The event brought together the members to foster collective engagement and strategize future initiatives.
The meeting provided an excellent opportunity for members who very enthusiastically resolved the organisation’s commitment to bring about more classrooms. A project at Muktapur District of Assam has been identified.
Moreover, the event fostered team-building activities and recreational outings, allowing participants to unwind, build stronger relationships, and strengthen the sense of camaraderie within the organization. The event was made historic by the members through the Freedom Drive from Leh-Nubra Valley-Pangong Lake-Leh passing through Khardungla Pass, the second highest motorable road at 17982 feet above sea level. The total distance covered approx 1000 kms.
Under the RTI Connect programme a motivational session was also organised for the members and Chief Guest, Col. Sanjeev Singh Jamwal, a Vir Chakra winner for his heroics in the Kargil War, graced the occasion to talk about the gallantry of the Indian Army and motivated the members to continue their efforts in the field of education with everlasting zeal and fervour.
Guwahati Metro Round Table 320 was thrilled to host this outstation meeting, recognizing the importance of face-to-face collaboration and exchanging ideas in pushing forward its mission. This event exemplifies the organization's commitment to fostering a strong network of individuals dedicated to making a positive impact on society.