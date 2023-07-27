Assam: Cop Awarded ‘Reduction in Rank’ on Graft Charges in Tamulpur

The Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Darranga Mela Police Outpost in Assam’s Tamulpur arrested for accepting demanded money has been awarded a penalty of ‘Reduction in Rank’ for gross misconduct, reports emerged on Thursday.
The ASI has been identified as Gopal Doley who was arrested by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on September 10, 2022, after he was caught red-handed while accepting money for facilitating movement of the vehicles of complaints.
On Wednesday, after due departmental proceedings, Doley was awarded with the penalty of ‘Reduction in Rank’ for gross misconduct in duty.
Taking to Twitter, Tamulpur Police wrote, “ASI Gopal Doley, who was arrested by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM in a trap case while posted at Darrangamela OP in connection with ACB PS case no. 38/2022 has been awarded a major penalty of “Reduction in rank”, after due departmental proceedings, for gross misconduct in duty.”