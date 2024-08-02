Guwahati Milk Fraud Exposed: Powdered Milk Sold as Pure Cow Milk

In a concerning revelation, residents of Guwahati city discovered that they have been consuming adulterated milk sold as pure cow milk.
A pickup van loaded with barrels of water and packets of powdered milk was seized by police in the Paltanbazar locality. The van, emblazoned with a signboard claiming to provide pure cow milk, was intercepted after locals grew suspicious of its occupants.
Upon confrontation, it was revealed that the van had been distributing adulterated milk for an long period, deceiving countless customers. When the locals mentioned contacting the police, the driver and occupants attempted to flee. While two managed to escape, the driver and another individual were apprehended and handed over to the police.
The adulterated milk was being sold under the banner of 'Brihatta Guwahati Go-Palak Sangstha,' Amsingh Jorabat Branch, at a price of Rs 70 per litre.
The main accused, identified as Santosh Kumar, has been arrested, while another significant suspect, Gopal Chetry, remains at large.
Residents have expressed deep concerns, particularly as this milk is widely consumed, including by children.
The arrested individuals are currently being questioned at Paltan Bazar police station, and an investigation has been launched.