Guwahati: Milk Prices Hiked By Rs 3; Fresh Rates From Sep 1

Purchasing a litre of milk in Guwahati will get dearer by Rs 3 from September 1 after another price hike announced by the Guwahati Dairy Traders’ Association.
The fresh price hike comes just three months after milk prices for both wholesale and retail sales were raised in June. Announcing the hike, the association said that it has reached an agreement with dairy farmers to increase the per litre rate of milk by Rs 2.60 from August 17.
“From August 17, we have reached an agreement to give them [dairy farmers] a hike of Rs 2.60 per litre of milk. Hence, from September 1, we are increasing the per litre price of milk for both wholesale and retail sales by Rs 3,” the Dairy Traders’ Association said.
With this hike, milk will be sold at wholesale rates of Rs 64.40, up from Rs 61.40 earlier, and at retail rates of Rs 67, up from Rs 64.
The association further said, “Wholesale rates for hotel business, the previous rate of Rs 61.40 will go up to Rs 64.40. We ask hotel businesses to cooperate with us.”
“Similarly, the retail rate of Rs 64 will also go up to Rs 67. We ask for the cooperation of the people as well. There may be traders who cite various expenses to charge upwards of this rate fixed by us. We urge the people to not pay a single paisa above the determined rate,” they added.