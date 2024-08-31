Guwahati: Minor Boy Falls into Drain After Alleged Drug Use; Search Ops On

A 15-year-old boy accidentally fell into an open drain in Guwahati's Beltola Survey area on Saturday morning.
According to reports, the boy had allegedly consumed drugs and fled his home with his sister's mobile phoneafter his mother refused to give him Rs 1,000, which he had asked for earlier. While being chased by his father, he stumbled and fell into the uncovered drain.
A search operation was launched by a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police upon receiving the information.
Later, the boy reportedly contacted his mother, informing her that he had reached Sijubari after presumably traversing through the drain. Shortly after, another call indicated that he had returned to the spot where he initially fell.
Rescue efforts are currently ongoing.
UPDATE: The boy has now emerged from the drain on his own and called his mother to inform her the same.