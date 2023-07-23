Guwahati: Minor Boy Subjected To Moral Policing Sparks Outrage

Another tragic incident of moral policing has come to the fore from Guwahati’s Hengrabari locality where a minor was tied to a pole and beaten by a mob for an alleged theft that the boy committed.
As per initial reports, the boy was tied up and physically abused for almost two hours. However, no one reportedly came forward to help the child. The incident has sparked outrage among the people.
A section of the people expressed their displeasure at the incident. Later on, it also came to the fore that the people involved in torturing the youth had failed to inform the police about the incident.
Moreover, what is even more concerning is the fact that it took place right in front of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office and deputy commissioner office.
Earlier another similar incident had sparked outrage after a young woman was morally policed in Assam’s Baksa district in April this year.
The woman was beaten up by a group of young men at Dumuni Ghat near Baksa in Assam. The victim, a resident of Kajiamati village in Baksa, was subjected to physical assault for reasons not known immediately. The incident was widely circulated on social media, with graphic images and videos of the young girl being thrashed by the group.
According to sources, a journalist was also suspected to be involved in the incident, further complicating the matter.