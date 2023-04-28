Moral Policing: Young Woman Beaten Up by Group Of Men In Assam’s Baksa

In yet another incident of moral policing, a young woman was beaten up by a group of young men at Dumuni Ghat near Baksa in Assam.
The victim, a resident of Kajiamati village in Baksa, was subjected to physical assault for reasons that have not yet come to light. The incident has been widely circulated on social media, with graphic images and videos of the young girl being thrashed by the group.
According to sources, a journalist is also suspected to be involved in the incident, further complicating the matter.
Earlier on April 24, the Assam Police detained detained 11 persons who were allegedly involved in the brutal assault on two young women at a dhaba in Barpeta district.
The arrested individuals were identified as Sanidul Islam, Bilal Hussain, Amir Hussain, Alamgir Ali, Akaas Ali, Saqibul Hussain, Saddam Hussain, Jahidul Islam, Abul Hussain, Abdul Latif, and Raju Ahmed.