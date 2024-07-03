Public Advisory Issued by Kamrup (M) Admin Amid Rising Brahmaputra River Levels

To ensure the safety of life and property, the following precautions are advised:

Restrictions on Activities: All activities involving country boats and fishing in and around the Brahmaputra River are prohibited until further notice.

Avoidance of Water: Refrain from driving or walking through flooded areas as it poses significant risks.

Avoid Floodwaters: Stay clear of floodwaters, which may be contaminated with sewage, chemicals, or other hazardous materials.

No Crossing of Flooded Areas: Do not attempt to swim or cross flooded rivers, streams, or any other flowing bodies of water.

Safety of Vulnerable Groups: Ensure that children and elderly individuals remain in safe locations.

Awareness of Hazards: Exercise caution regarding potential hazards such as snakes and other animals that may be displaced by floodwaters.

Electrical Safety: Avoid contact with submerged transformers, inverters, electrical posts, or wires.

Emergency Response: If capable, provide assistance to individuals who fall into water bodies. Seek help from trained personnel such as State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) or Village Defence Parties (VDPs) if untrained.

Stay Informed: Stay updated through local news sources and emergency alerts.

Compliance with Authorities: Follow directives issued by local authorities and emergency responders without delay.

Evacuation Orders: Adhere to evacuation orders issued by authorities for your safety.