Public Advisory Issued by Kamrup (M) Admin Amid Rising Brahmaputra River Levels

The Kamrup Metro District Administration Commissioner cum Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Sumit Sattawan, has issued a crucial public advisory in response to the Brahmaputra River's water level rising above the danger mark of 49.68 meters.
The advisory, effective immediately, urges residents residing near the riverfront, riverbanks, and adjacent areas to remain vigilant due to the heightened risk of breaches, embankment failures, and overflows.
To ensure the safety of life and property, the following precautions are advised:
Restrictions on Activities: All activities involving country boats and fishing in and around the Brahmaputra River are prohibited until further notice.
Avoidance of Water: Refrain from driving or walking through flooded areas as it poses significant risks.
Avoid Floodwaters: Stay clear of floodwaters, which may be contaminated with sewage, chemicals, or other hazardous materials.
No Crossing of Flooded Areas: Do not attempt to swim or cross flooded rivers, streams, or any other flowing bodies of water.
Safety of Vulnerable Groups: Ensure that children and elderly individuals remain in safe locations.
Awareness of Hazards: Exercise caution regarding potential hazards such as snakes and other animals that may be displaced by floodwaters.
Electrical Safety: Avoid contact with submerged transformers, inverters, electrical posts, or wires.
Emergency Response: If capable, provide assistance to individuals who fall into water bodies. Seek help from trained personnel such as State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) or Village Defence Parties (VDPs) if untrained.
Stay Informed: Stay updated through local news sources and emergency alerts.
Compliance with Authorities: Follow directives issued by local authorities and emergency responders without delay.
Evacuation Orders: Adhere to evacuation orders issued by authorities for your safety.
Reporting Concerns: Remain vigilant and report any concerns promptly to government authorities including the DC Office, Circle Office, Local Police Station, or Water Resources Department for immediate intervention.
The administration also mentioned in the advisory that the violation of these measures may result in legal actions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and other applicable laws.
For emergencies, please contact the following helpline numbers:
District Helpline Numbers: 1077 / 93654-29314
Residents are urged to prioritize safety and cooperate with authorities during this critical period of heightened flood risk in the region.