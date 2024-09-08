Guwahati: Minor Drowns in Brahmaputra River, Another Rescued

After the SDRF was informed, they swiftly arrived at the spot and launched rescue efforts. Following a prolonged search operation, one of the boys named Sahil Basfor (15) was rescued, while the body of the other identified as Aditya Basfor (17) was recovered, sources added.

Both the boys were residents of the Railway Colony in Ambari. Aditya, a Class 10 student at Cotton Collegiate, had recently lost his father, and the family had just observed the 10th-day rites.