Guwahati: Minor Drowns in Brahmaputra River, Another Rescued

A minor boy drowned in the Brahmaputra River and another was fortunately rescued in Guwahati on Sunday, sources said.
According to sources, the incident occured this afternoon when the two boys had come to the Sukreshwar Ghat for a swim in the river, accompanied by their family members.
However, things took a dire turn when the duo were swept away by the strong river currents.
After the SDRF was informed, they swiftly arrived at the spot and launched rescue efforts. Following a prolonged search operation, one of the boys named Sahil Basfor (15) was rescued, while the body of the other identified as Aditya Basfor (17) was recovered, sources added.
Both the boys were residents of the Railway Colony in Ambari. Aditya, a Class 10 student at Cotton Collegiate, had recently lost his father, and the family had just observed the 10th-day rites.