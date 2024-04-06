Guwahati: Minor Girl Commits Suicide in Jalukbari; Probe Underway

In a devastating turn of events, a minor girl tragically ended her life in the Gotanagar area of Jalukbari on Saturday.
As per reports, the girl was a resident of the Nepali slum area in Azara and had been residing at her uncle’s house, where she diligently pursued her studies.
The girl reportedly went to her mother’s home at her residence in Azara a day before the tragic incident.
The circumstances surrounding the minor’s untimely death are currently under investigation, as Jalukbari police work to uncover the factors that may have contributed to this tragic event.