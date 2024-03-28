Stressed By Her First Period, Teenage Girl Commits Suicide in Mumbai

In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old girl in Mumbai's Malwani area allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday night after she experienced her first period. The tragic incident occurred at her home in Lakshmi Chawls, Malwani.
Police stated that the teenager took this drastic step due to her lack of awareness and misinformation regarding menstruation.
According to reports, the girl was found dead in the evening when there was no one else at home. Upon learning of the incident, relatives and neighbors rushed her to a public hospital in Kandivali, where she was declared dead by doctors.
Initial investigations revealed that the girl had recently experienced pain during her first period, causing her distress and mental anguish. The police are conducting a thorough inquiry into the matter, examining all possible angles. They plan to interview her friends and review her online activities to gain insight into her state of mind.
"During the preliminary inquiry, her relatives said the girl had a painful experience recently after having her first menstrual period. She was disturbed and was under mental stress over it. Hence, she may have ended her life over it," a police officer was quoted as saying.
The police have registered a case of accidental death and have sent the body for postmortem. After the completion of all formalities, the body would be handed over to the family.
This tragic event once again highlights the urgent need to address the lack of awareness and misinformation surrounding menstrual health among teenagers. It serves as a stark reminder of the societal stigma and ignorance still prevalent regarding menstruation.