Guwahati: Minor Girl Drugged, Molested By Married Man After Being Lured Into Love Trap

A sensational case has come to light in Guwahati’s Dakshingaon area on Tuesday wherein a minor girl was enticed by a married man, after which she was drugged and sexually taken advantage of.
According to information received, the man, identified as Abdul Hamid, is accused of luring a 13-year-old minor girl into a love trap, drugging her and engaging in molestation, despite being married.
Abdul, a married man with two children, allegedly drugged the minor girl rendering her unconscious, following which he molested her, sources informed, adding that the girl’s mother was also drugged simultaneously, paving way for his nefarious plot.
Moreover, a complaint was also lodged by the victim girl’s family at Bhagduttapur police station in August but no action was taken. Currently, the accused man is at large and no arrest has been made at the time of filing this report.
More details awaited.