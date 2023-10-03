"Sanatan Dharma Only Religion, Others All Sects..": Yogi

Speaking at the 'Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya' event, the UP CM said, “Sanatana Dharma is the only religion, the rest are all sects and methods of worship. Sanatan is the religion of humanity and if it is attacked then there will be a crisis for humanity across the globe".

CM Yogi addressed the final session, which marked the conclusion of the seven-day ‘Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya’ held at the Gorakhnath Temple. The event was held in remembrance of the 54th death anniversary of Mahant Digvijay Nath and the 9th death anniversary of the national saint Mahant Avaidyanath.