Guwahati: Minor Girl Found Hanging Inside Room In Basistha

The recovery of the body of a minor girl in Guwahati's Basistha on Friday sent shockwaves throughout the city.
The incident was reported from Karbi Path in the Pator Kuchi locality near Basistha. It has been revealed that the minor girl was undergoing therapy for mental illnesses.
According to preliminary reports, the girl was found hanging inside her room at her residence. The girl's mother was the first to witness the body after which she called in the police.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld at the moment.
Meanwhile, Basistha Police and the district magistrate arrived at the scene to take stock of the matter. An investigation into the matter has been initiated and further details are awaited.