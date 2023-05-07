Guwahati: Minor Girl Gang Raped by Two Juveniles, Arrested

A minor girl was allegedly gang raped by her boy friend and another youth in Guwahati on Saturday night. Both youths are minor by age.
The heinous incident was reported at Fatasil Ambari locality in Guwahati city.
As per sources, the said boy friend of the girl had called her to his home, where he also invited his friend to join.
Together they sexually assaulted the minor girl.
Meanwhile, the two juveniles were arrested on the basis of the victim girl's statement.
It is also learnt that earlier, the local people saw the girl and other boy entering the residence of the youth and accordingly informed the police after smelling something fishy.
The Fatasil Police has launched a probe into the incident.
A day earlier a young girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped inside a moving car at Gohpur under Assam’s Biswanath district.
According to reports, the incident took place on Friday when the victim girl (20) was forcefully taken from her house by an individual named Poransadgoura Basumatary in his vehicle.
Two others were also present in the vehicle who allegedly videotaped the entire incident on their mobile phones. They have been identified as Sohen Goyari and Vijay Mosahari.
Basumatary is said to be the mastermind of the heinous crime.
The victim girl later reached the police station and lodged a complaint after she was let off from the vehicle.
Acting swiftly, Assam police apprehended all the accused under one night and booked them under relevant sections of the IPC.