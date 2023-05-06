Assam: Young Girl Abducted, Gang-Raped Inside Moving Car In Gohpur

According to reports, the incident took place on Friday when the victim girl (20) was forcefully taken from her house by an individual named Poransadgoura Basumatary in his vehicle.

Two others were also present in the vehicle who allegedly videotaped the entire incident on their mobile phones. They have been identified as Sohen Goyari and Vijay Mosahari.

Basumatary is said to be the mastermind of the heinous crime.

The victim girl later reached the police station and lodged a complaint after she was let off from the vehicle.

Acting swiftly, Assam police apprehended all the accused under one night and booked them under relevant sections of the IPC.

Further investigation is on.

Earlier this month, the rape and murder of a 12-year-old minor girl in Margherita rocked the state of Assam.

The victim girl had gone to a Bihu function along with her mother on the night of May 1, however, after she fell asleep, her mother left her at the home of the accused who was an acquaintance to the victim’s family.

The next day, the family found that the girl was missing and so they immediately informed the police about the situation.

The police then launched a search operation during which they found her body on Wednesday night in a septic tank of a hostel that is located near the residence of Anan Tanti (the accused) and sent the body for post-mortem.

The incident caused a stir in the area and the angry public broke the house of the accused in the night itself and demanded immediate arrest of him.

The police personnel allegedly opened fire at Tanti after he made an attempt to flee their custody while he was being taken to the Margherita police station.

Initially he was taken to the Margherita FRU; however, the doctors later referred him to Tinsukia civil hospital for better medication, the police official said.

“His health condition is stable as of now,” an official said.