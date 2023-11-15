Guwahati: Minor Girl Goes Missing, Family's Call For Help

A minor girl went missing from Mathgharia locality in Guwahati city on Wednesday, reports claimed.
Initial reports stated that the minor girl, named Sahida Khatun, is a resident of Dakhin Shantinagar of Number 2 Mathgharia in Guwahati.
The family members of the girl noticed her missing and filed a missing persons report in connection with the matter soon.
The members of the minor girl's family, who went missing, have sought for help from the people of the city.
They have asked for any information about the whereabouts of the girl to be sent to them.
A phone number has been issued by the family for any contact. It is: 88129-90582.
Further details are awaited.