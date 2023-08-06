Guwahati: Minor Girl Raped By 4 At Garchuk, Prime Accused Absconding

Another shocking incident of gang rape has come to the fore in Guwahati on Sunday after reports emerged of a minor girl being sexually abused and assaulted in West Boragaon.
According to preliminary reports, the incident took place on August 2. A gang of four assailants drugged the 16-year-old minor girl and then took turns raping her in front of the mother and father, the family of the victim alleged.
The family has demanded justice and approached the police to register a complaint in the matter. A case numbered 229/23 was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Garchuk Police Station.
Based on the complaints, Garchuk Police initiated a probe and were able to nab three of the accused. Two of them were identified as Ramen Bodo and Aren Bodo, while the identity of the third is being ascertained.
However, it has come to the fore that the main accused in the heinous act is currently at large. He was identified one Fakir, a resident of Dhubri living in Guwahati's Birubari area on rent. Efforts are being made to arrest the fourth culprit as well, assured officials.