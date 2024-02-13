Guwahati: Minor Mishap At Bharalumukh Leaves 1 Injured

Residents of Guwahati's Bharalumukh area woke up to a minor road mishap on Tuesday that reportedly took place in the vicinity of the Bharalumukh Police Station.
The accident took place early this morning. Onlookers mentioned that a speeding two-wheeler collided with a freight-carrying tempo van on the main road.
As a result of the accident, the driver of the tempo van sustained minor injuries. There was fortunately no casualties in the accident.
Meanwhile, traffic police officials reached the scene soon after took control of the situation. The injured driver was sent for treatment at a nearby infirmary, while the road was cleared to ease the passage of other vehicles.