Guwahati: Miscreant Uses Fake Dimpu Baruah Account to Deceive People for Cancer Patient

“When I tried to contact the fraudster, he claimed that my sister was his relative and that he was raising funds for her, which is a crime. It was then I realized that a group is engaged in creating fake accounts and deceiving people in the name of medical treatment. My sister is battling cancer, recently lost her husband, and has two children to look after. Such incidents should not happen to any other patient like her. Therefore, I have filed a complaint with the crime branch in Guwahati, and I want him to be arrested. The fraudster must be caught and given strict punishment,” said the patient’s sister.