Guwahati: Miscreant Uses Fake Dimpu Baruah Account to Deceive People for Cancer Patient

In a troubling incident, a miscreant allegedly created a fake Facebook account using the name of noted Assamese YouTuber Dimpu Baruah to deceive people by raising funds for a cancer patient undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).
The family of the 34-year-old patient, Manasi Baruah, who has been battling cancer for the past few months, appealed to the public for medical assistance. Meanwhile, a youth identified as Kalpa Jyoti Saikia created a fake account and began fundraising by circulating personal details of the patient along with photographs of her and her two children, accompanied by emotional captions on social media platforms.
Upon discovering the fraudulent activity, the victim's family warned Saikia to cease his actions. Ignoring the warning, he created another fake account in the name of YouTuber Dimpu Baruah, continuing to raise funds using his QR Scanner and Google Pay number.
“When I tried to contact the fraudster, he claimed that my sister was his relative and that he was raising funds for her, which is a crime. It was then I realized that a group is engaged in creating fake accounts and deceiving people in the name of medical treatment. My sister is battling cancer, recently lost her husband, and has two children to look after. Such incidents should not happen to any other patient like her. Therefore, I have filed a complaint with the crime branch in Guwahati, and I want him to be arrested. The fraudster must be caught and given strict punishment,” said the patient’s sister.