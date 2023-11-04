Guwahati: Miscreants Attack Cop With Blade In Attempt To Snatch Bag of Cash

Amid the rising cases of robbery and snatching incidents, this time a few miscreants attempted to snatch a bag full of cash from a police official in a civilian attire in Guwahati’s Maligaon area on Saturday.
According to sources, the snatchers tried to snatch the bag of cash from Assam Commando Battalion Sub-Inspector Gopal Das in Maligaon area, however, they attacked the police official with a sharp blade when their attempt failed.
After attacking the police personnel, the miscreants fled from the scene before he could react.
Meanwhile, the Jalukbari police were informed about the matter and reached the spot to investigate the matter. The locals informed that the absconding miscreants were drug addicts.