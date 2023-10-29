Guwahati Witnesses 2 Chain Snatching Incidents on Same Spot Within 24 Hours

Throwing an open challenge to police yet again, bike-borne miscreants snatched away a gold chain from an elderly woman on Sunday morning. The incident was reported at Guwahati’s Beltola.
According to sources, the incident was reported when the victim, identified as Lakshmi Devi, was out for a morning walk when two bike-borne miscreants hiding their faces behind helmets snatched her gold chain.
The victim told Pratidin Time, “This morning after 6 am I unlocked our gate and was looking for my neighbours with whom I seldom go for a morning walk. In the opposite direction, I saw two bike-borne boys who were gazing at me but I took it casually. While I was standing in front of my gate looking for my neighbours, the miscreants came towards me and took a left turn. Later when I took a few steps away from the gate, they again returned and snatched my gold chain leaving me stunned.”
It has come to the fore that earlier on Saturday evening, a similar incident of chain snatching was reported where two bike-borne miscreants snatched away a gold chain from a middle-age woman.
The repeated incidents of snatching have left the citizens wondering if it is safe to wear gold ornaments or carry mobile phones on hand even outside our doorstep.