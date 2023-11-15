Guwahati: Miscreants Brandish Firearm To Intimidate Businessman

In a shocking incident, a group of armed youths attacked a businessman in Guwahati's Gotanagar area on Wednesday.
As per initial reports, the incident took place near Gotanagar Nursery in the Tetelia region of Guwahati.
The gang of youths reportedly brandished a pistol while intimidating the businessman, identified as one Rohini Kumar Choudhury.
The miscreants also vandalised the vehicle he was on while attacking him, mentioned the victim.
Ruffled by the incident, the victim approached the police and filed a complaint against unidentified miscreants.
Further details are awaited.