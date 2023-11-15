Minor Girl Allegedly Raped by Landlord in Guwahati, Arrested

A minor girl aged between 10 to 11 years old was allegedly raped by her landlord on Tuesday, reports emerged.
The incident was reported at the Sweeper Patty area of Bamunimaidam Railway Colony in Guwahati city.
As per reports, the parents of the victim went out for work leaving their daughter at the owner’s residence.
Thus, taking advantage of the situation, the owner identified as Rakesh Baspo raped the minor girl, as alleged by the mother of the victim.
The family of the victim has been living as a tenant in the house of the aforementioned individual for the last two to three months.
A case 291/2023 was lodged at Geetanagar Police Station in connection to the case.
Meanwhile, a group of women from Sweeper Patty area gheraoed the Geetanagar Police Station alleging that victim was lying under the pressure of her mother.
They claimed that Rakesh didn’t commit the crime.
On the other hand, Rakesh was produced before the court along with the victim and her mother.