Guwahati: Miscreants Break Into Journalist’s Residence; Sets Bike on Fire

In an incident that took place at Shantipur Professor Colony in Guwahati, miscreants stormed into the residence of journalist Geetashree Talukdar and set a bike on fire.
Soon after, several bottles were thrown at her residence, causing damage to her property.
According to sources, the incident took place at night when Geetashree Talukdar was at home with her family. The miscreants, who are yet to be identified, entered her residence and set fire to her bike parked outside. They then proceeded to throw bottles at her residence, causing further damage.
Geetashree Talukdar immediately lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Bharalu police station in connection with the incident. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are trying to identify the culprits.
Earlier on April 11, in a sensational incident, one person was grievously injured after unidentified miscreants brutally attacked him in Guwahati’s GS Road area.
The victim was identified as the manager of Starbucks Coffeehouse at GS Road. The incident occurred at the ABC Point in GS Road.
According to sources, the victim identified as Bhaskar Jyoti Das sustained severe injuries after two bike-borne unidentified miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons. Sources claimed that the miscreants were drunk at the time the incident took place.