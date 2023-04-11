Guwahati: Starbucks Manager Brutally Attacked by Unidentified Miscreants

In a sensational incident, one person was grievously injured after unidentified miscreants brutally attacked him in Guwahati’s GS Road area.

The victim has been identified as the manager of Starbucks Coffeehouse at GS Road. The incident occurred at the ABC Point in GS Road on Monday night.

According to sources, the victim identified as Bhaskar Jyoti Das sustained severe injuries after two bike-borne unidentified miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons. Sources claimed that the miscreants were drunk at the time the incident took place.

However, the two attackers fled from the spot right after committing the henious incident.

Das was reportedly on his way back home on his scooty after closing the shop late at night.

Meanwhile, some people who witnessed the incident admitted Das to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition. Das had sustained many cut marks on his body. The injured manager was then shifted to the Apollo Hospital for advanced medical treatment.

An FIR has been lodged at the Bhangagarh Police Station regarding the incident.