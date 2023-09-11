Guwahati: Miscreants Loot Rs 3 Lakh from Car In Ambari

In an incident of money loot that took place in Guwahati on Monday, unidentified miscreants shattered the window of a four wheeler and made off with a substantial amount of cash.
According to sources, a sum of Rs 3 lakh was looted from the Honda Amaze vehicle in Ambari.
Sources indicate that the victim named Binod Das had just withdrawn the money from a bank, only to fall prey to the theft.
After withdrawing the money Binod kept the cash in the car and went to a nearby shop during which the robbers broke the glass of the vehicle and took away the money.
Authorities are actively investigating the matter.
The incident highlights the need for heightened vigilance and security measures to curb such criminal activities in the area, leaving residents concerned about their safety and possessions.
Earlier on July 1, in an incident that took place at Bidyapara in Assam’s Dhubri, a huge amount of money was looted from a bike.
According to sources, an amount of Rs 9,50,000 was looted from the Bike in Front of the Nubai Hotel.
The incident involved breaking the bike's box to steal the money, which belonged to Soifar Ali.
A case has been registered at Dhubri Sadar police station in connection with the incident, and authorities are investigating the matter.