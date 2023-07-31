Assam: Huge Amount Of Money Looted From Bike In Dhubri

In an incident that took place at Bidyapara in Assam’s Dhubri, a huge amount of money was looted from a bike on Monday.
According to sources, an amount of Rs 9,50,000 was looted from the Bike in Front of the Nubai Hotel.
The incident involved breaking the bike's box to steal the money, which belonged to Soifar Ali.
A case has been registered at Dhubri Sadar police station in connection with the incident, and authorities are investigating the matter.
This alarming incident highlights the need for increased security measures to combat such criminal activities and protect the public's assets.
Earlier on July 30, a sensational burglary took place in Assam’s Karimganj.
The incident took place in Bylane No. 1 on Nilamani Road.
According to sources, the targeted properties, consisting of three rented houses belonging to Gopal Das, were victimized by the thieves.
Seizing the opportunity while the occupants were away for a summer vacation, the burglars looted cash, gold ornaments, and important documents from the houses which were rented to Swapan Roy, Antalina Chowdhury, and Debojit Talukdar.