Guwahati: Miscreants Rob Blind Railway Employee at Kamakhya Station

In a shocking incident at Guwahati’s Kamakhya Railway Station, a group of audacious miscreants allegedly targeted a blind railway employee, robbing him of belongings.
According to information received, the defenseless railway employee, who is visually impaired, was confronted by a gang of individuals who forcefully snatched his mobile phone along with Rs 25,000 cash.
Despite his attempts to resist, the victim was overpowered and left in a state of shock as the perpetrators fled the scene.
The entire episode was captured on the station's CCTV cameras, sources said, adding that there were at least four individuals in the group.
Meanwhile, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have initiated a manhunt to trace the miscreants involved in the robbery.
The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of railway employees as well as the general public, especially those with disabilities, prompting calls for enhanced measures to protect vulnerable individuals working in such crucial roles.