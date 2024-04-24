Guwahati: Miscreants Set Vehicle Ablaze After Driver Refuses to Pay for Alcohol

In a harrowing incident unfolding at Amsing Jorabat under the jurisdiction of Satgaon police station in Guwahati, two assailants attempted to murder a Force 'Traveller' driver by setting his vehicle ablaze.
The driver, Sagar Sonar, narrowly escaped with minor injuries after jumping from the burning vehicle during the assault.
It's worth noting that Sonar, hailing from Amsing Jorabat, sustains his family by driving a traveller's vehicle for Northeast Voyagers, a private transport company, thus earning his livelihood.
The altercation began when two local youths, identified as Dhan Haloi and Dhanmoni Hazarika, demanded money from him to purchase alcohol while his vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 KC 3136 was parked near the market on Tuesday night.
Upon Sonar's refusal to comply and his subsequent decision to secure himself inside the vehicle, the two miscreants returned later in the night and set the parked vehicle ablaze with Sonar still inside, asleep.
Awakening to the flames engulfing the vehicle, Sonar managed to escape by jumping from the car, albeit sustaining minor injuries in the process.
Subsequently, the transport company lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Satgaon police station regarding the egregious incident. Acting swiftly on the FIR, authorities conducted a raid in Amsing Jorabat, leading to the apprehension of Dhan Haloi and Dhanmoni Hazarika.
Presently, the Satgaon dpolice are engaged in rigorous interrogation of the accused individuals to unravel the full extent of their involvement in the heinous act.